Significant snowfall expected from high-impact winter storm this weekend

DAYTON — The entire region is expected to see significant snowfall this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region. It starts Saturday morning and will last until noon on Monday.

Winter Storm Warning

The snow is expected to begin around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, mainly south of Interstate 70.

It will be scattered and light to start. You will begin to experience slick spots on many roadways on Saturday evening.

However, as the evening progresses, heavier, steadier snowfall will take over the entire southwestern side of Ohio.

Roadways will be completely snow-covered throughout the night.

FUTURECAST

The heaviest snow looks to begin Sunday morning and linger through the front part of the day. At this point, travel is not advised.

Even as the snow lightens during the evening on Sunday, blowing and drifting snow will become an issue as the winds pick up speed.

Any treated and plowed roads will quickly deteriorate. Travel will be difficult through Monday.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 6 to 12 inches.

The last time Dayton International Airport picked up 12 inches of snow in one storm was back in 2008!

SNOW FORECAST

Beyond this snowstorm, the bitter cold air takes over.

Morning lows will drop below zero, and afternoon highs may not even make it into the teens.

Wind chill values will reach 15 to 25 degrees below zero at times.

