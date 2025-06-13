Law enforcement agencies team up for joint traffic initiative on SR-4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement agencies are teaming up tonight in the hopes of reducing crashes and crimes on local roads.

The enforcement will take place on State Route 4 in Montgomery and Greene counties from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to a media release.

From Jan.1 until June 9, SR-4 had a total of 1,224 crashes with 18 being deadly and 67 resulting in serious injuries, the release states.

Officers from Dayton, Huber Heights, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be a part of the traffic detail.

