‘Late to the party;’ State lawmaker introduces new bill after bad gas found at local stations

DAYTON — State officials are looking to create a new push that would require fuel to be tested before it goes into gas tanks.

Ohio is one of the three states that do not have quality testing for gas.

As previously reported by News Center 7, people said their cars stopped working after getting gas from two local gas stations.

State Senator Willis Blackshear (D-Dayton) recently introduced S.B. 80, which looks to protect customers from faulty fuel.

“The last thing people want to be focused on is costly car repairs. Ohioans have the right to know what they’re putting in their cars,” Blackshear said.

