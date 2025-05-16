Large tree branch falls on student during class field trip to zoo

BOSTON — A young girl was seriously injured on a field trip to the Boston Zoo on Tuesday.

A mother and three kids told CBS Affiliate WBZ TV in Boston they did not expect to see chaos.

“We walked like two minutes, right before it fell, and it fell right behind us onto them,” said Nissa.

She took a video that showed a tree branch she said fell right behind her on a zoo path.

Our sister station, Fox 25 in Boston, reports that the branch hit a child and a woman.

“They were on a field trip with a school,” said Nissa. “They were walking by, and the tree just fell right on her head and cracked her head open, and one of the staff had a gash on the front of her head.”

Medics transported both to the hospital. The girl had serious injuries.

“The rest of the kids that were on the field trip were terrified, screaming, and crying,” Nissa said. “So, there was a lot of chaos.”

She was shaken by the incident.

“Hopefully, she’s okay,” said Nissa.

Zoo staff said workers and emergency personnel responded when the branch fell on the child.

