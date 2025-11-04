Large police presence spotted near local Meijer

CLAYTON — There is a large police presence at a home near Meijer on N. Main St. in Clayton.
News Center 7 viewers said there are multiple police cruisers and a SWAT truck on the scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Smoke visible for miles after fire in Champaign County
- Man dead after early morning house fire in Dayton
- 9 injured, including teens, in mass shooting at Ohio rental house
A Montgomery County Dispatcher confirmed they were assisting with a wanted person.
News Center 7 crews are on their way to the scene.
We will continue to follow the story and will update with more information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group