DAYTON — A large police presence is reported in a Dayton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton Police officers are blocking off the intersection of Niagara and Richmond Avenues.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene. He says several officers are at the scene.

We are working to learn what led officers to the area.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Niagara Avenue Investigation

©2024 Cox Media Group