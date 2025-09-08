UPDATE: Officers, SWAT called for wanted person in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @10:20 p.m.

Several officers and SWAT have been called for a wanted person inside a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene. He will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Dayton officers responded around 9 p.m. to Burkhardt Avenue between S. Irwin and Jersey Streets.

Video and photos show the area surrounded by yellow caution tape.

There are several Dayton Police cruisers and Dayton SWAT at the scene.

A Dayton police sergeant confirmed to Patterson that the suspect’s name is Kevin Harding. Police have asked him to come out with his hands up.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what charges he is facing.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

