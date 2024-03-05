UPDATE: 1 in custody after large police presence called to ‘domestic disturbance’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @1:58 a.m.

A person is in custody after a large police presence was called to a Trotwood home early Tuesday morning.

Trotwood police officers were called just before midnight to a domestic disturbance at the 4600 block of Marlin Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that a person is in custody.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a man came out with his hands up.

The incident remains under investigation.

A large police presence was called to a home in Trotwood early Tuesday.

Just before midnight Monday Trotwood officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4600 block of Marlin Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch sergeant confirmed that a “large officer presence” was called to the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that a man had barricaded himself inside the home and threatened officers.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

