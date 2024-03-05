UPDATE: 1 in custody after large police presence called to ‘domestic disturbance’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @1:58 a.m.
A person is in custody after a large police presence was called to a Trotwood home early Tuesday morning.
>>‘They ran her over;’ 911 caller details moments after woman hit by car in Dayton
Trotwood police officers were called just before midnight to a domestic disturbance at the 4600 block of Marlin Avenue.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that a person is in custody.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that a man came out with his hands up.
The incident remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
A large police presence was called to a home in Trotwood early Tuesday.
Just before midnight Monday Trotwood officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4600 block of Marlin Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
>> ‘They ran her over;’ 911 caller details moments after woman hit by car in Dayton
A dispatch sergeant confirmed that a “large officer presence” was called to the scene.
Initial scanner traffic indicates that a man had barricaded himself inside the home and threatened officers.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group