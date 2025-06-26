Large fire reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters in Springfield are on the scene of a large fire.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Kenton Street just before 11 a.m., according to a Springfield Police Division dispatcher.

News Center 7 has taken several calls in our newsroom about the fire.

One photo from an iWitness7 viewer shows smoke and flames visible from a neighboring street.

This is a developing story. We have someone on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

