LOGAN COUNTY — A large amount of smoke was seen on radar in Logan County near Rushsylvania.

>>PHOTOS: Large field fire, plume of smoke detected on radar in Logan County

Logan County dispatch confirmed that fire crews were sent to U.S. Route 68 and state Route 274 for a large field fire.

Live Doppler 7 radar captured the large plume of smoke coming from that area.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said for the smoke to be detected on radar it would have had to climb at least 7,000 feet into the air.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a large field damaged by the flames.

We've been picking up what appears to be smoke on the radar from Logan county for the last 40+ minutes. What are you seeing up that way? Posted by Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

