Lanes blocked on I-75 after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The outer lanes are blocked on I-75 in Harrison Township after a crash.

News Center 7 Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash, and others across the county and will have alternate routes on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Just after 5:50 a.m. crews were dispatched to a crash on I-75 Northbound near Needmore Rd on reports of a 2 vehicle crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

OHGO cameras show a white sedan with its side facing oncoming traffic.

Traffic appears to be moving through the center lane at this time.

There is also a crash on I-75 Northbound past Austin Blvd. According to the Miami Valley Fire District on Facebook, the left lane is shut down.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch no injuries were reported at the Austin Blvd crash.

This is a developing story.

