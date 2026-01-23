Lane to be closed on I-75 during major winter storm

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a lane on I-75 on Saturday to help keep roads safe.

The left lane on I-75 North between SR 4 and Needmore Road will be closed for the duration of the winter storm.

“There’s really no place to put the snow once it falls, so if we kick it up and over that wall, we’re just going to put it right back into those driving lanes, and so with that, we are going to wait until the storm passes,” Loryn Byrson with ODOT said.

Bryson said crews will be working 12-hour rotating shifts throughout the entirety of the storm and the days following.

“We’re going to focus on those main lines, those other two lanes on 75 northbound, until we get those roads cleared. Then we’re going to go in and hyper focus on that contraflow lane,” Bryson said.

Mandi Dillion with ODOT said that as the snow falls, their crews will mainly be plowing.

“Sometimes they can plow and treat at the same time, but again, that’s going to depend on how much snow is coming down. If you have a ton of snow, you’re going to be doing a lot more plowing,” Dillion said.

She said they are prepared with agricultural deicer.

“It’s a little more effective against making sure that things melt, especially in the colder temperatures, where our regular brine is more of a water-salt mixture. This is going to add in some of that beet juice to make it a little bit more effective when you get into the really cold temperatures,’ Dillion said.

The Waze navigation app will notify drivers that ODOT plow trucks are up ahead the same way it notifies people that cops or potholes are close by.

ODOT reminded drivers to slow down and pay attention.

