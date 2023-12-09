‘Know your child;’ Local fire department launches safe sleep program

TROTWOOD — Every week in Ohio, three babies die due to unsafe sleep.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Crucial step forward;’ Local fire department launches program aimed at protecting infants

The Trotwood Fire Department has introduced a new program to teach parents how to protect their young children while they are sleeping.

“Nobody goes to sleep with their child with the intent to kill them. They don’t even think that this is a possibility, and we need to start getting that reprocessed where they think that this is a possibility,” Trotwood Fire Lieutenant Sean Lehrter said.

Lehrter said safe sleep for children is personal, and this tragic possibility is preventable.

“It’s near and dear to my heart because I don’t want to go on these calls anymore,” Lehrter said.

The amount of infant death calls Lehrter has responded to prompted him to find a way that he can help stop the problem.

That’s when the fire department decided to offer a Safe Sleep Program.

“Bedding products, that we thought were safe back 20 years ago, which turned out now are no longer safe,” Lehrter said.

>>RELATED: ‘The main thing is education;’ Classes help teach new parents to prevent SIDS cases

Some unsafe items include baby bumpers and baby wedges, which are banned from sale in Ohio.

“We’re still seeing a lot of problems with TikTok people putting videos out there about new ways to use pool noodles to get around what we’ve been telling them about not using baby bumpers,” Lehrter said.

Two parents in Trotwood agreed with Lehrter and said people should disregard those trends.

“Do what feels best for you as a parent. Know your child, are they do they roll a lot? Do they like to sit up?” they said.

When her kids were young and they went to sleep, she made sure to pay close attention to various things.

“Any fluctuation in like breathing patterns, just making sure that the bed is level, making sure there’s no extra pillows, cushions, making sure even the fitted sheet if you choose a fitted sheet, make sure its secure,” one parent said.

>> ‘The very beginning;’ Local hospitals fill up as respiratory-related illnesses rise

“They need to have their own space, whether that’s a crib, a pack-and-play, or something like that, so they’re sleeping separate and individual. Or they need to be flat on their backs,” Lehrter said.

He said if any local parents can’t afford things like a pack-and-play or a crib, they can go to the Trotwood Fire Department for help.

The department partnered with Montgomery County Public Health to provide these items for parents who need extra support.

The Trotwood Fire Department encourages all caretakers, parents, and community members to reach out for information and resources on safe sleep. You can do so by reaching out to Lehrter at slehrter@trotwood.org or (937) 854-7270.





©2023 Cox Media Group