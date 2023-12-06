‘Crucial step froward;’ Local fire department launches program aimed at protecting infants

TROTWOOD — A local fire department is implementing a Safe Sleep Program.

On Wednesday, the Trotwood Fire Department announced the new program aimed at promoting infant safety and preventing sleep-related incidents or deaths. The program has a primary focus on educating caretakers on safe sleep practices for infants.

A spokesperson said the program is a “crucial step forward in enhancing community safety and wellbeing.”

“Our goal is not only to respond to emergencies but to actively work towards preventing them. The Safe Sleep Program is an extension of our commitment to the community’s well-being, and we are proud to take a leading role in ensuring the safety of our youngest residents,” Sean Lehrter, a community paramedic, said.

The Trotwood Fire Department encourages all caretakers, parents, and community members to reach out for information and resources on safe sleep. You can do so by reaching out to Lehrter at slehrter@trotwood.org or (937) 854-7270.

