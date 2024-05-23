Kings Island to open new kids’ area this weekend

WARREN COUNTY — Kings Island is about to open its new kids’ area.

Starting Friday families can go and visit, but News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz took a trial run.

News Center 7 talked with Kings Island’s Chad Showalter live on News Center 7 daybreak.

Camp Snoopy incorporates some classic rides, like Charlie Brown’s Rushing River Log Ride and Woodstock’s Air Trail. There’s also Pig Pens Mess Hall, which is a new place to eat. One menu item— a peanut butter and jelly sandwhich.

“We deep fry it and coat it with cornflakes and then it’s topped with powdered sugar and raspberry sauce,” said executive chef Belen Claire.

A new attraction you can check out is Eagle Scout Acres.

“Parents are gonna love that because it’s in the shade during those hot summer days,” Showalter said.

