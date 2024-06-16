Dryer catches fire at Vandalia home

VANDALIA — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in Vandalia late Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:18 p.m., fire crews were called out to the 800 block of Donora Drive on reports of a fire.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found out it was a dryer that caught on fire, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire on social media.

The smoke detectors activated and everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

We’re working to learn about the extent of damage caused by the fire.

