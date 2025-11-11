Kings Island gives update on Boo Blasters makeover, hints at surprise announcement

MASON — Kings Island is making progress on its new take on a beloved dark ride.

The theme park posted a video on social media showing an inside look at the demolition of the ride.

“Demolition is officially complete, and the intricate electrical work for the next show is currently being installed,” Kings Island said in the post.

The post also hinted at a “surprise” that will be dropped on social media on Nov. 18.

News Center 7 previously reported that the new take on the ride will take guests on the role of head usher No Legs Larry’s team, riding in enchanted opera boxes and using special spellbound flashlights to capture ghost notes and return them to the organ.

The ride is set to reopen in 2026.

