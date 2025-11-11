4 area students hospitalized after crash involving school bus

WEST CHESTER — Four students were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus in Butler County on Monday, according to WLWT-5 TV and WKRC-12 TV.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. along State Route 747 near Tylersville Road in West Chester.
A box truck hit a Lakota Local Schools bus with middle school students on board, both stations reported.
Four of the students were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
