4 area students hospitalized after crash involving school bus

WEST CHESTER — Four students were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus in Butler County on Monday, according to WLWT-5 TV and WKRC-12 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. along State Route 747 near Tylersville Road in West Chester.

TRENDING STORIES:

A box truck hit a Lakota Local Schools bus with middle school students on board, both stations reported.

Four of the students were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group