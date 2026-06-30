Kings Island announces dates for Halloween Haunt

MASON — Kings Island has announced dates for this year’s Halloween Haunt.

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Halloween Haunt will take place on select nights from Sept. 25 until Nov. 1.

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The event will feature ambient Scare Zones and live events.

There will also be “pay-to-panic” Haunted Mazes.

The park has not yet announced which mazes and scare zones will be featured.

More information can be found here.

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