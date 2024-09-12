Kids recovering from whooping cough at Miami Valley high school

HUBER HEIGHTS — Just weeks into the new school year, there are confirmed cases of whooping cough in the Miami Valley.

We are talking with health leaders about the signs parents and kids need to watch for this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Two students are confirmed to have gotten whopping cough at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

There were 600 cases in Ohio last year.

Dan Suffoleto from Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County told News Center 7 they have seen 81 cases this year and that healthy habits make a difference.

“You can try to practice hygiene as best you can in terms of washing your hands frequently with soap and water,” he said.

We will update this story.

