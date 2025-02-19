‘Kids need somebody;’ Business owner wants to help find solution to teen violence in Dayton

DAYTON — City leaders are working to find a way to stop teen gun violence in Dayton.

John Drake owns Drake’s Downtown Gym. He thinks sports can be a game changer for some kids who may feel lost.

Drake said he wants to open his gym to young people who need an outlet.

“Kids need somebody to look up to and that shows interest in them and helps them get there,” Drake said. “When you get large groups of teenagers together, if there’s not some guidance or something, you know, some direction, it’s going to go south on us.”

