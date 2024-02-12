Kids and Gun Arrests: A Growing Concern in Dayton

DAYTON — Gun violence can happen anywhere at any time, including at a local park where gunshots led to panic and a teenager who was running to safety being hit by a car and died.

Christine Williams’ 15-year-old son, Adrian Williams was killed at McIntosh Park in Dayton on June 17th.

“He was 15. He was supposed to be starting his sophomore year this year,” Christine said. “Some days are more of a challenge than others.”

An incident report from Dayton Police said around 10:47 p.m. that night, gunshots were heard in the area. Witnesses at the party said people started running as cars were doing donuts in the grass at the park and that is when a car hit and killed Adrian and drove off.

