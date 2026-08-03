Kids given free haircuts, school supplies at BTS bash in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — A local township helped kids get ready to go back to school on Sunday.

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Kids were given free haircuts and school supplies before returning to the classroom at the Back to School (BTS) Bash in Harrison Township.

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They also got a close look at a Harrison Township fire truck and SWAT vehicle at the Harrison Township Community Center on Dixie Drive.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told our news crew on Sunday that these events are important for the community.

“Anything that we can do with the help of our sponsors to take that burden off of families and get the students good supplies that they’ll feel good with having school is very important,” he said.

The BTS Bash was one of several back-to-school events across the Miami Valley.

Visit this website to find out when your school district returns to the classroom.

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