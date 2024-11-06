‘Kids are flying around;’ Teen helps over a dozen kids off school bus after it crashes into house

UNION CITY, Ind. — A 15-year-old jumped into action to help other students after a school bus slammed into a home in Randolph County on Wednesday morning.

Luis Nieto was one of 21 students on a Randolph Eastern School Corporation school bus when it crashed into a house around 8:15 a.m. in Union City, Indiana. He said students on the bus ranged from preschoolers to high schoolers.

“We kind of bumped and I really thought it was just kind of like a speed bump and then, all of a sudden, the bumping gets more aggressive,” Nieto told Todd Hollst, host of WHIO Radio’s The Evening Edge. “And soon enough, I mean, a bunch of the kids are flying around.”

Nieto lost his shoes when the crash happened. As he looked for them, he noticed that kids on the bus were rushing toward the back of the bus.

“I opened the back door, made sure everyone got out, went to go get my shoes, and then I kind of saw what happened up front,” he recalled.

From there, the 15-year-old called the police immediately.

Two students and the bus driver were transported to an area hospital with injuries from the scene. The other students were either taken to school on another bus or released to their parents.

While many kids would take the day off following a crash like this, Nieto wanted to make it to school.

“I have basketball practice, so I wanted to make it,” he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

