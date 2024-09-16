Kia goes airborne, teen in custody after making run for it on I-75

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old is in custody after running across Interstate 75 following a crash on Friday.

A 2020 White Kia Forte was being pursued by police on Austin Boulevard when the driver tried to turn onto the ramp from I-75 NB, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) crash report.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and traveled off the side of the road.

It went airborne and hit the ground, the crash report said.

The 15-year-old boy tried to run across Interstate 75 but was taken into custody.

He is charged with Operation in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.

We will update this story.

