Kettering Police Department to host catalytic converter marking event

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department announced it will be hosting an event to deter catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The police department will be hosting a catalytic converter marking event Friday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will take place at Midas located at 2390 E. Dorothy Lane.

The police department is asking people to sign up for the event, but walk-ins will be taken on a first come first serve basis with preference going to the scheduled vehicles. Walk-ins will not be taken after 3:30 p.m.

You can sign up for the event here.

