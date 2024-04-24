Kettering native Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson, donates $100K to art facility

KETTERING — An Emmy Award voice actor and Kettering native is giving back to her hometown.

Nancy Cartwright, the voice actor of Bart Simpson, donated $100,000 to the Rosewood Arts Center Reinvention and Renovation campaign, according to a city spokesperson.

She graduated from Fairmont West High School.

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to contribute to this incredible art facility,” she said in a statement. “I truly believe that the expansion and survival of our culture depend on our unwavering support for both art and artists. The Rosewood Arts Center stands as a beacon for bringing hope and inspiring greatness in others.”

Cartwright will also have her name permanently associated with Rosewood as it introduces, “The Nancy Cartwright Painting and Drawing Studio.”

“We are a city humbled by Ms. Cartwright’s generous contribution to our spectacular Rosewood Arts Center! We are honored to have a painting and drawing studio that bears her name,” said Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner. “Her most recognized talent as an actor is beloved by countless people, but her passion for drawing and painting will now be an inspiration for Kettering’s up-and-coming artists. Time and again, we say Kettering is home. Somehow, I believe Ms. Cartwright feels it, too.”

Cartwright has voiced Bart on the animated television series, “The Simpsons.”

Actress Nancy Cartwright and The Simpsons attend Fox Hosts "Animation Domination" Pumpkin Patch Takeover at Lopez Pumpkin Patch on October 4, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

