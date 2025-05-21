Kettering Health warns customers of scam calls amid system-wide technology outage

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health is warning its customers about scam calls during its system-wide technology outage.

A spokesperson for the hospital network said scammers are calling people claiming to be Kettering Health team members and requesting credit card payments for medical expenses.

“While it is customary for Kettering Health to contact patients by phone to discuss payment options for medical bills, out of an abundance of caution, we will not be making calls to ask for or receive payment over the phone until further notice,” the spokesperson said.

The company encourages customers who receive a scam call to report it to their local law enforcement agency.

The spokesperson said these scam calls are not related to the ongoing system-wide technology outage.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kettering Health was targeted in a cyberattack on Tuesday morning.

“We are currently experiencing a cybersecurity incident resulting from unauthorized access to our network,” Kettering Health said in a statement. “We have taken steps to contain and mitigate this activity and are actively investigating and monitoring the situation. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

The network provided an update on the incident around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Kettering Health is continuing to restore services and diligently following and responding to a cybersecurity incident resulting from unauthorized access to our network. We greatly appreciate our community and regional partners for their support during this process,” the network said in a statement.

