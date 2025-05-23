Kettering Health rolls out clinical support line for patients amid cyberattack

KETTERING — Kettering Health has set up a temporary urgent clinical support line to help patients get the information they need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hospital system launched the line in the wake of the cyberattack that caused a system-wide technology outage on Tuesday.

“While our office phones remain down, we understand the importance of staying connected—especially for urgent clinical concerns. That’s why we’ve established a temporary phone line for patients with urgent clinical questions, staffed by Kettering Health registered nurses," officials said in a statement.

The number for the line is (937) 600-6879.

The line is intended only for urgent clinical needs.

“We would like to provide assurance that calls are getting through at this time. However, due to the exceedingly high volume, we ask for patience as our teams work as quickly as possible to connect with each caller,” officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering Health asks that patients do not use the line for:

Questions about the ongoing technology outage

Information and data security concerns

Scheduling or non-urgent appointment requests

Kettering Health also asks that patients have the following information ready when making calls to the line:

Your full name and date of birth

Your doctor’s name and practice

A brief summary of your clinical concern

Your current medication list

A phone number where we can reach you

The hospital system also released the following information for patients:

If you have a scheduled appointment, please plan to keep it. Our teams are continuing care as planned, but we currently do not have access to appointment schedules.

If you are scheduled for surgery, hospitals are reaching out directly to patients with updates.

Need a medication refill? If you are a current patient, bring your empty prescription bottle to the practice location, and our team will assist you.

If you have an emergency, please go to your closest emergency department. Kettering Health’s emergency departments remain open and ready to serve you.

Patients will not receive a text message with test results or appointment information from Kettering Health. Phone calls from staff are our primary mode of communication.

Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry said on Friday morning that the outage could last 10 to 20 days.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group