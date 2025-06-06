Kettering Health Cyberattack: people concerned about how much sensitive info on dark web

KETTERING — People are concerned about how much sensitive information from patients is now on the dark web after the Kettering Health cyberattack.

A cyberattack threat analyst explains how the hackers got into the Kettering Health systems and essentially held them hostage today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

It is believed that Interlock, a hacking group, posted a terabyte of information on their website.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kettering Health said Thursday that it removed the tools Interlock used to gain access, enhanced network security, and patched vulnerabilities.

As for the patients’ information, a threat analyst told News Center 7 there is “no immediate way you can remove it.”

“So, that information can reside on the dark web and ultimately find its way to the open web so anyone can see it,” Luke Connolly, Emisoft Threat Analyst, said.

Kettering Health says its primary focus is ensuring that patients get in contact with them and get the care they need.

The update provided by Kettering Health did not address News Center 7’s questions seeking information on services and protections that might be offered to patients and employees now that sensitive information has been released.

