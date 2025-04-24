Kentucky man dead after truck falls on him

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — A man died Wednesday morning after a truck bed fell on him, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner WCPO.

The sheriff’s office says the 28-year-old man, later identified as James McSwiney, was working on a hydraulic line on the truck’s bed when the line failed and the truck bed fell on the worker and killed him, WCPO says.

Crews on scene reported a large police and fire department presence as well as the Boone County coroner, according to WCPO.

