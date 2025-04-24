Former employee sentenced for hacking Walt Disney World menus, changing allergen information

ORLANDO,Fla. — A former Disney employee found to have hacked the computer system that Walt Disney World uses to create its menus has learned his punishment.

Michael Scheuer, 40, was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He must also forfeit his computer and pay $687,776.50 in restitution to the victims of his crimes, our sister station at WFTV reported.

Scheuer pleaded guilty in January to knowingly transmitting a program, code or command to a protected computer and intentionally causing damage and for committing aggravated identity theft.

Scheuer published the company’s menus as a Walt Disney World production manager.

According to court documents, after he was fired, he hacked their system to manipulate allergen information in restaurant menus to indicate that food items were safe for customers with certain allergies when they were not.

Prosecutors say he also altered menu information related to wine regions to reflect locations of recent mass shootings.

He also launched denial-of-service attacks designed to lock certain company employees out of their accounts.

