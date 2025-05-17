Kentucky firefighter killed while responding to devastating tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky — A series of severe storms moved through the Midwest Friday night killing over two dozen people, including a firefighter from Laurel County Kentucky.

Storm Center 7’s Austin Chaney is in Laurel County, Kentucky surveying the damage LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

The Laurel County Fire Department posted on their social media, saying Major Leslie Roger Leatherman was killed while responding to the tornado.

Leatherman worked as a public servant for 39 years, the fire department says.

“Answering the call to protect and help others in their most critical time of need. His courage, commitment, and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the fire department said.

The fire department asks that the general public stay clear of areas devastated by the tornados as they continue their search and recovery efforts.

“This is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our first responders face every day and the incredible bravery they show in the face of disaster,” the fire department said. “Rest in peace, Major Leatherman. Your service and sacrifice will always be remembered.”

