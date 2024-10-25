K99.1FM raises $166,700 in annual Care For Kids Radiothon

DAYTON — The 27th Annual K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is officially in the books.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The radiothon raised approximately $166,700 for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Since 1997, the Cares For Kids Radiothon has raised over $6.1 million to secure life-saving equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for the hospital.

This year’s funds will be used to purchase four NICU high-tech Giraffe Omnibeds.

“We are so proud to support Dayton Children’s—and, over the course of our partnership, K99.1FM has raised millions of dollars to help children in our community. The Miami Valley is fortunate to have such a prestigious hospital here, and we are happy to offer our continued support,” Cox Media Group Ohio Vice President and General Manager Darren Moore said.

For those interested in making a donation, click here.

The K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is sponsored by Brookhaven Retirement Community, International Harvester Credit Union, Joseph Airport Toyota and Hyundai, Milano’s Pizza, Subs, and Taps, Ohio Renaissance Festival, On Par Entertainment, Once Upon A Child, Pickrel Schaeffer and Ebeling, Tipp City VFW Post 4615, and Yueltide Village Season of Lights.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



