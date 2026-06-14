K9 team aids in security at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — An area K9 team is helping out at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.

Officer Lacon and K9 Maggie from the Franklin Division of Police are providing explosive detection, according to a Facebook post.

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With thousands of visitors of spectators attending one of the region’s premier aviation events, Officer Lacon and Maggie are helping with proactive security measures.

K9 Maggie’s explosive detection training serves as an important asset in support event security operations alongside numerous public safety partners from across the area.

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