K9, handler celebrate birthday on same day

KETTERING — A local K9 and his handler celebrated their birthdays together last week.

Kettering Police Department wished a happy belated birthday to K9 Bolt and his Handler Officer Harper in a post on Facebook.

K9 Bolt and Officer Harper have the same birthday, according to the post.

“K9 Bolt turned 3, and Officer Harper, well he doesn’t look a day older than 25 and that’s all that matters!” the post read.

We are a little late to the game on this one... but not too late for a belated happy birthday! Last week K9 Bolt and his... Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, November 25, 2024

