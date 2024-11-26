K9, handler celebrate birthday on same day

KETTERING — A local K9 and his handler celebrated their birthdays together last week.
Kettering Police Department wished a happy belated birthday to K9 Bolt and his Handler Officer Harper in a post on Facebook.
K9 Bolt and Officer Harper have the same birthday, according to the post.
“K9 Bolt turned 3, and Officer Harper, well he doesn’t look a day older than 25 and that’s all that matters!” the post read.
