‘Just terrifying;’ Students react after driver shoots airsoft gun near University of Dayton campus

DAYTON — Campus authorities are looking for the person who shot an airsoft gun at four college students on Brown Street Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near the University of Dayton on Brown Street around 4:20 p.m.

Four students were walking on the sidewalk when someone driving a red sedan north on Brown Street fired projectiles at them.

The driver turned around to go south on Brown Street and fired projectiles at the students again.

Haley Stewart, a senior at the University of Dayton, said she was shocked to find out about the incident.

“You don’t know what those projectiles could be at all. I mean, it sounds like it was airsoft bullets, but it’s just terrifying to think that could happen so close,” she said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Department of Public Safety dispatch at (937) 229-2121.

