UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in custody as Dayton police investigate reported shooting on city’s east side

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:05 p.m.: A sheet is covering a body and police have taken one person into custody as the investigation of the reported shooting on the city’s east side continues.

>> Lil Tay says she is not dead, countering earlier report

News Center 7 Reporter Kayla McDermott is reporting that neighbors tell her they heard as many as four gunshots in the neighborhood. Police continue to have East Fourth and South Monmouth streets cordoned off with crime scene tape.

INITIAL REPORT

Police have shut down traffic in the area of East Fourth and South Monmouth streets on Dayton’s east side as part of a response to a reported shooting this afternoon.

Police were dispatched about 4:18 p.m. on the report and we’re hearing a male who is believed to be a suspect has gone into a house on South Monmouth Street.

We have a reporter on the way. We will update this developing report live on News Center 7 at 5:00.

©2023 Cox Media Group