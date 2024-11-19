‘Just devastating;’ Neighbors shocked after 61-year-old man killed in Dayton hit-&-run

DAYTON — Investigators are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 61-year-old man earlier this month.

On Nov. 9 around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of Wyoming Street on reports of a person hit by a car.

61-year-old Abdulrahman Issa was hit by a car in front of his own home. He later died from his injuries.

Allison Moon-Shope told News Center 7 that it was shocking to see rescue crews and police trying to help Issa steps from her front door. Then they realized the victim lived across the street and didn’t survive.

“It’s just devastating and the son was telling my husband about all his injuries,” Moon-Shope said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Issa had parked his car across the street from his home but was hit when he tried to walk across the street.

“I guess he didn’t see the car coming,” she said. “Maybe they were speeding. It was dark already.”

Dayton Police said on Tuesday that they believe the car involved was a black, smaller-sized sedan.

Sgt. Gordon Cairns, who supervises the Dayton Police Traffic Services Unit, said hit-and-run crashes like these are difficult to solve and they need all the community help they can get.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Det. Rizer with DPD at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

“I just really hope they find whoever did it,” Moon-Shope said. “I mean to hit somebody and drive away, it’s just unimaginable.”

