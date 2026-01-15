Jury reaches verdict in man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

DAYTON — A jury reached a verdict in a case involving a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.
Jamartay Brown was found guilty of four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Torrington Place on reports of a shooting on April 3, 2025.
In a 911 call placed before the shooting, a woman told dispatchers that an ex-boyfriend was calling her and threatening to shoot up her house and that she had two children.
When they got on the scene, police found 26-year-old Montanae Davis shot.
She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, Dayton Police confirmed.
He is set to be sentenced at a later date.
