Jury reaches verdict in man accused of shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

DAYTON — A jury reached a verdict in a case involving a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.

Jamartay Brown was found guilty of four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Torrington Place on reports of a shooting on April 3, 2025.

In a 911 call placed before the shooting, a woman told dispatchers that an ex-boyfriend was calling her and threatening to shoot up her house and that she had two children.

When they got on the scene, police found 26-year-old Montanae Davis shot.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, Dayton Police confirmed.

He is set to be sentenced at a later date.

