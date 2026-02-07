Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Easter stabbing at local apartment complex

DAYTON — A man accused of stabbing another man to death on Easter has been found not guilty of murder.

A Montgomery County jury found Anthony Perkins not guilty of two counts of murder, but guilty of two counts of felonious assault and one count of criminal damaging, according to court records filed Friday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Scranton Street on Easter, April 20, 2025.

Ronnie Wells was hospitalized, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that Perkins had damaged Wells’ car and went back into his apartment to grab a butcher knife, according to court documents.

Perkins began stabbing the tires of Wells’ car, deflating them.

Wells came out and asked Perkins why he was doing this.

As Perkins approached Wells, he went to back up and fell to the ground.

Perkins allegedly stabbed Wells several times below the waist.

He stayed on scene and admitted to police that he was responsible for stabbing Wells, court documents said.

Perkins remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

