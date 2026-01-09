Judge makes ruling on competency of man accused of stabbing, killing father

MIAMI COUNTY — A judge has ruled on the competency of a Covington man accused of stabbing his father to death.

Mark Mayor was indicted by a grand jury on murder and felonious assault charges in May 2022, according to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

A judge ruled for a third time that Mayor is not competent to stand trial and must be recommitted.

On May 16, 2022, deputies were called to respond to a domestic situation involving a stabbing in the 6000 block of Myers Road near Covington.

Deputies found David Mayor, 72, of Covington, suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures, by David Mayor was later pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies found Mayor and took him into custody.

Both the victim and suspect lived at the home on Myers Road.

