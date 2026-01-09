Animal shelter working to solve mystery of dog who visits same gravestone every day

MASON COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky animal shelter is working to learn why a pup visits the same gravestone every day.

Mason County Animal Shelter posted a picture of the dog, stating that it has been spotted at a gravestone at Maysville Cemetery every day.

The gravestone reads Kenneth Bramel 1945-2025.

A commenter on social media said the grave belongs to their uncle, who did not own a dog.

The shelter was able to capture the dog, and it is now in their care.

