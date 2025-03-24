Jonas Brothers announces 2 Ohio stops on 20th anniversary tour

OHIO — The Jonas Brothers are bringing their 20th anniversary tour to Ohio this year.

The band will perform at the Scottenstein Center in Columbus on Nov. 8 and at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Nov. 11, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

It is part of their “Jonas 20: Living the Dream” tour.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together.”

The band said on social media that performances by Nick Jonas, NBCE, and Joe Jonas.

Sign-up for artist presale ends on March 26 at 10 a.m. and begins on March 27 at 10 a.m., Ticketmaster says.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m.

