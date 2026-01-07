Joby Aviation to expand manufacturing with purchase of second local facility

VANDALIA — Joby Aviation, the company developing electric air taxis, is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the Miami Valley.

The company announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire a 700,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on Capstone Way in Vandalia.

The facility will initially support Joby’s plan to double production. As News Center 7 reported in December, the company said its goal is to produce four full air taxis a month by 2027.

“This site will not only support our near-term plan to double production, it can also serve as a base for significant future growth, as we turn a decade of engineering into the manufacturing scale the market is now demanding,” JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Joby’s expanded presence in the Miami Valley “brings together our state’s rich aviation heritage with our world-class advanced manufacturing workforce to build the aircraft that will redefine how people and goods move through our cities.”

U.S. Representative Mike Turner (R-Dayton) said the news was great for the Dayton area.

“Joby Aviation continues to carry on the rich tradition of aviation innovation here in Dayton, Ohio that goes back to the time of the Wright Brothers, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds,” Turner said.

