84 Miami Valley veterans return home after first Honor Flight of the year

DAYTON — Local Miami Valley veterans returned home on Saturday from the first Honor Flight of the year.

Honor Flight Dayton escorts veterans to see their National Memorials in Washington, D.C., for free, according to a spokesperson from Honor Flight Dayton.

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84 veterans who served in the Korean, Vietnam, and Cold Wars, along with guardians and HFD staff, left on Saturday morning.

During their time in Washington, D.C., the veterans visited the WWII Memorial, the Korean Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the USMC War Memorial, and the Air Force Memorial.

The veterans also stopped by Arlington National Cemetery to witness the “Changing of the Guard Ceremony.”

The veterans returned to Dayton Saturday night, where they were greeted by the Centerville Community Band, active members of the Armed Forces, and many other organizations, along with families, friends, and Honor Flight Dayton alumni veterans.

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