Jersey Mike’s Subs opening new Miami Valley location

ENGLEWOOD — Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening its newest Miami Valley location this week.

The restaurant will open at 537 S. Main in Englewood on Wednesday, June 26, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Franchise owner Ted Tolliver will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 to support United Rehabilitation Services, the spokesperson said.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

