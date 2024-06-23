Local

10 shot, 1 in critical condition, after being shot in Ohio, police say

By WHIO Staff

10 shot, 1 in critical condition, after being shot in Ohio FILE PHOTO: (Columbus Police Department/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating after ten people were shot in Ohio early Sunday morning.

Columbus Police said on social media that the shooting happened at the 1100 block of N. High Street.

Police a man was listed in critical condition and the other victims were described as stable, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The victims were all men, between the ages of 16 and 27-years-old, NBC4 in Columbus reports.

We will continue to update this story.


