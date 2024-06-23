10 shot, 1 in critical condition, after being shot in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating after ten people were shot in Ohio early Sunday morning.

Columbus Police said on social media that the shooting happened at the 1100 block of N. High Street.

Police a man was listed in critical condition and the other victims were described as stable, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The victims were all men, between the ages of 16 and 27-years-old, NBC4 in Columbus reports.

We will continue to update this story.

Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St., where 10 people were shot. The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows. pic.twitter.com/FpWYiVEDPu — Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 23, 2024





