Janet Jackson won’t play Ohio music festival ‘due to personal matters’

CINCINNATI — One of the Cincinnati Music Festival’s headliners for 2025 has pulled out of the show.

Janet Jackson, who was scheduled to headline Saturday at the festival, can now not perform, our news partners at WCPO reported.

“We just learned that Janet Jackson is unable to perform at the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G due to personal matters,” a statement from Cincinnati Music Festival read. “Festival organizers are working quickly to fill her spot on the lineup.”

Jackson didn’t elaborate on the reason for the cancellation in a statement.

“To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans,” reads the statement from Jackson. “I’m so sorry that I won’t be able to be with you all in July. Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

Jackson would have been the final performance of the Cincinnati Music Festival, which is scheduled to be held July 24 through July 26.

