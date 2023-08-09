‘It’s scary, very scary;’ Homeowner wants answers after teens leave smoke bomb on porch

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Some young people have been setting off smoke bombs or other fireworks on people’s porches and mailboxes.

One woman, in Butler Township, said she woke up to flames at her front door.

Security camera footage captured everything, including the moment someone comes onto the porch and sets something on fire.

When Morgan Morgado heard someone ring her doorbell around midnight, she thought it was one of her kids.

“Naturally thought it was my teenager coming home,” Morgado said.

Now she believes it was someone else.

She rushed to her door.

“I was freaking out I was like ‘oh my god,’” she said.

She said she saw a foil and some kind of smoke bomb as smoke filled her porch.

She grabbed a pot and whatever she could to put the fire out.

Morgado said her main concern was all of the plants surrounding the front of her home.

“I was thinking, everything has been so dry that you know the house is going to catch on fire,” Margado said.

The person who lit the smoke bomb ran to a car at the end of the driveway where Margado said she saw more young people waiting.

She knows this is not the first time this has happened.

“A different family said they threw firecrackers in their mailbox,” she said.

Now when Margado goes home, she sees the ashes — a reminder of what happened.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary. My first thought is what happens when just doing simple stuff like putting a smoke bomb in front of somebody’s door isn’t exciting anymore … what’s next? she said.

Police said to give them a call if this ever happens to you but calling in the moment helps so they can be there when the suspects are still on scene.









